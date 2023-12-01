Register
Hope for Youth Ministries thanks the people of Lisburn for their kind donations

Hope for Youth Ministries would like to thank everyone in Lisburn who donated to the charity’s recent street collection.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 1st Dec 2023, 11:19 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 11:19 GMT
Hope for Youth Ministries is a local children’s ministry working all over Northern Ireland.

Colin Tinsley is the founder of the ministry and is most active in local Primary schools running Bible Clubs.

Over the years more than 1000 Bible Clubs have been completed.

Hope for Youth Ministries would like to thank everyone who donated to their recent street collection. Pic credit: Hope for Youth MinistriesHope for Youth Ministries would like to thank everyone who donated to their recent street collection. Pic credit: Hope for Youth Ministries
Every July the ministry heads up camps in Tollymore Forest Park where hundreds of children and teenagers enjoy real wildlife camping.

Colin and his wife Joanna have taken more than 100 teams on international mission trips.

Most of these have been to Joanna’s native country of Poland.

Since the war broke out in Ukraine the ministry has been organising camps for both Polish and Ukrainian children.

On Saturday November 18 a street collection was organised to help cover the cost of this camp. The ministry collected an amazing £2732.28.

