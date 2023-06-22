Register
Horse drawn vehicles to lead annual Waringstown Cavalcade

Horse drawn vehicles are to lead Waringstown Cavalcade this year – a popular annual event which raises much needed funds for charity.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 11:59 BST

As usual the Waringstown Cavalcade, to be held on Friday June 30th, will be in aid of NI Kidney Research Fund (NIKRF).

-

Jonny Gardiner, Helen Mercer, Trevor Kinkaid, Stephen Kelly, John Mercer and Bella the Kidney Cow at the wheel. The funds raised at Waringstown Cavalcade on June 30 will be going to the N.Ireland Kidney Research Fund. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.comJonny Gardiner, Helen Mercer, Trevor Kinkaid, Stephen Kelly, John Mercer and Bella the Kidney Cow at the wheel. The funds raised at Waringstown Cavalcade on June 30 will be going to the N.Ireland Kidney Research Fund. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com
-

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Vehicles will be assembling in the village from late afternoon, with the Cavalcade parade commencing at 6.30pm with horse drawn vehicles. Following close behind will be motorbikes and then a Cavalcade of motor vehicles and tractors.

"More than 500 exhibits are expected to be on display, so why not pop along and support a local charity.”

The NIKRF was founded at Ballynabragget near Waringstown in 1971, by the late Walter and Josie Kerr.

This year's Waringstown Cavalcade will be in aid of N.Ireland Kidney Research Fund. The event is on June 30th. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.comThis year's Waringstown Cavalcade will be in aid of N.Ireland Kidney Research Fund. The event is on June 30th. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com
All monies raised for the charity stay within the province and to date the fund has supported over 100 medical research professionals.

Around 80% of those on the Transplant List require a kidney, with kidney disease affecting people of all ages.