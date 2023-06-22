As usual the Waringstown Cavalcade, to be held on Friday June 30th, will be in aid of NI Kidney Research Fund (NIKRF).
-
-
A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Vehicles will be assembling in the village from late afternoon, with the Cavalcade parade commencing at 6.30pm with horse drawn vehicles. Following close behind will be motorbikes and then a Cavalcade of motor vehicles and tractors.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"More than 500 exhibits are expected to be on display, so why not pop along and support a local charity.”
The NIKRF was founded at Ballynabragget near Waringstown in 1971, by the late Walter and Josie Kerr.
All monies raised for the charity stay within the province and to date the fund has supported over 100 medical research professionals.
Around 80% of those on the Transplant List require a kidney, with kidney disease affecting people of all ages.