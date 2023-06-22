Horse drawn vehicles are to lead Waringstown Cavalcade this year – a popular annual event which raises much needed funds for charity.

As usual the Waringstown Cavalcade, to be held on Friday June 30th, will be in aid of NI Kidney Research Fund (NIKRF).

Jonny Gardiner, Helen Mercer, Trevor Kinkaid, Stephen Kelly, John Mercer and Bella the Kidney Cow at the wheel. The funds raised at Waringstown Cavalcade on June 30 will be going to the N.Ireland Kidney Research Fund. CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Vehicles will be assembling in the village from late afternoon, with the Cavalcade parade commencing at 6.30pm with horse drawn vehicles. Following close behind will be motorbikes and then a Cavalcade of motor vehicles and tractors.

"More than 500 exhibits are expected to be on display, so why not pop along and support a local charity.”

The NIKRF was founded at Ballynabragget near Waringstown in 1971, by the late Walter and Josie Kerr.

All monies raised for the charity stay within the province and to date the fund has supported over 100 medical research professionals.