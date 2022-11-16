Hospitality industry honours for three Portadown and Lurgan bars and restaurants

A hat-trick of awards has been served up to three bars and restaurants in the Portadown and Lurgan in the Licensed Catering News (LCN) awards.

The highly anticipated awards – which are hosted by Northern Ireland’s premiere business magazine for the hospitality industry - took place at a Great Gatsby-themed event at the Europa Hotel in Belfast. Presented by television hosts Joe Lindsay and Sarah Travers, 450 guests from the hospitality industry came along to see who would take home the prized awards.

The outstanding local winners, who were independently judged to be at the very top of their game, were Groucho’s on the Square, Richhill; The Corner House, Derrymacash and Head O’ the Road, Portadown.

Groucho’s on the Square, a family-run bar in Richhill, picked up the award for Pub Food of the Year. The well-known bar is celebrated locally for its exceptional menu and the pride taken in using local produce to create their award-winning food.

John Lawson from The Head O’ The Road Pub, Portadown is presented with the Community Pub of The Year Award by Richard Mayne of Drinks Inc. who sponsored the award. Picture: Phil Smyth Photography

The Corner House Bar, Derrymacash picked up the award for Pub of the Year. The family- run bar based outside Lurgan was hand-picked as the best in the country and over recent years have worked tirelessly to make their traditional pub more inclusive by providing both child and pet friendly areas.

Meanwhile, the Head O’ the Road, Portadown scooped up the award for Community Pub of the Year. The staff at the Head O’ the Road are renowned for providing a warm, friendly welcome to their customers in the atmospheric listed building.

"What a night these three establishments had at the LCN Awards!” commented the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield.

"I know that the level of competition at these awards was extremely high, making it an incredible milestone for each of these businesses to be crowned top of their category. But also no surprise as they work tirelessly each day to ensure their restaurants and bars are somewhere that residents can go and enjoy some good food and quality time with family and friends. Well done to all!”

Bill Penton, managing editor of the Licenced Catering News presents the award for Pub of the year to Trevor McCann of The Corner House Bar, Derrymacash. Also pictured is JC Rice of Tennents NI who sponsored the award. Picture: Phil Smyth Photography.

Licensed Catering News publisher Bill Penton said: “The 2022 LCN Awards were a new high for us, both in terms of the event itself and the outstanding entries and winners who of course have excelled in very trying times.”