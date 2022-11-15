Poignant honour as David Jameson Roofing Service tops Southern Area Hospice challenge league

Two generous Portadown companies have been announced as winners in the Southern Area Hospice Services Corporate Champions League Challenge 2022.

During the summer months the charity launched the challenge with 16 companies responding and registering to compete.

The challenge, kindly sponsored by Shelbourne Motors, was for each company to raise as much money as possible over 50 days, from September 1 to October 20, from an initial £50.

Companies from Newry, Keady, Portadown and Moira all participated and raised the fantastic sum of £17,079.99.

Carrie Simpson receiving the overall winners trophy from Jane Dixon, Corporate and Partnerships Manager for Southern Area Hospice Services.

The coveted first and second places went to two Portadown companies, the overall winner being David Jameson Roofing Services Ltd with £4,000. Second place went to QLC Solutions Ltd and third place was awarded to Murdock Builders Merchants from Newry.

The participating companies met at Shelbourne Motors Newry Showrooms where Paul Ward, director of Shelbourne Motors, presented the trophies.

Unfortunately, the overall winner, David Jameson Roofing Services Ltd was unable to attend to accept their trophy on that date, as sadly a family member, Johnny Jameson, who had been an inpatient at Southern Area Hospice, had passed away.