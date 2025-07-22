Hotel Chocolat to open a new concept store and Velvetiser Café in Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 18:05 BST
Luxury chocolate brand Hotel Chocolat has announced the opening date for its new concept store at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon.

The new store – opening on Saturday, August 2 – will also feature a Velvetiser Café.

The luxury cacao grower and chocolatier said the prominent 2,259 sq ft unit will offer a welcoming space for 46 guests, enabling shoppers to sit in, relax and enjoy their time while browsing a select range of Hotel Chocolat’s renowned selection of premium chocolates.

The Velvetiser Café will be serving the brand’s iconic VelvetisedTM drinking chocolate, alongside other hot drinks. Customers can explore a wide range of customisable combinations, choosing from 18 different Velvetised flavours served hot, over ice, or as a Choc Shake. The drinks can be tailored with dairy milk or plant-based alternatives, along with an array of toppings.

The new Hotel Chocolat store in Rushmere Shopping Centre will be home to a Velvetiser Café.
Hotel Chocolat’s Omnichannel Director, Frankie Haynes, said: "We’re thrilled to bring the Hotel Chocolat experience to Rushmere. Our new Velvetiser Café is designed to offer a relaxing space where people can enjoy our signature drinks and treats at a leisurely pace.

"The new store marks another step in our expansion, and we’re excited to continue offering more of these delightful, out-of-town experiences across the country in the coming years."

For eager shoppers keen to get a first glimpse of the new store, Hotel Chocolat will be offering ‘surprise and delight’ moments to customers who purchase on opening day, as well as 20% off the Velvetiser Cafe for VIP.ME members, the chocolatier’s member club, which is free to join.

