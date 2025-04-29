Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A miniature pony who left a ‘hoofprint on the hearts of all’ is having her legacy carried on by a new pony who is fast becoming a familiar face in north Antrim.

A gentle pony called Poppy had captured the hearts of the community around the Bushmills townland of The Eagry.

She had experienced hardship and neglect before finding her way to Causeway Coast woman Fiona Kee, who has devoted much of her life to the care and companionship of ponies.

Fiona’s lifelong love of horses began at the age of 12 with a black pony named Cindy, which she got from Bill Davis from Balnamore. That childhood spark ignited a lifelong passion, eventually leading her to study Business and Equestrian at the former Ballymoney Technical College (BHSAI-qualified), where she gained expertise in teaching children pony and stable management, and horse care.

Fiona Kee has devoted much of her life to the care and companionship of ponies. CREDIT MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Fiona began her equestrian career at CairnKirk, offering pony trekking and later participating in shows across the region from Derrykeighan, to Portballintrae, Limavady, Coleraine, Ballymoney and Balmoral, earning awards and building a reputation as a dedicated and skilled horsewoman.

But it was Poppy, a gentle pony, who truly captured Fiona’s heart. With patience and love, Fiona nursed Poppy back to health, and the two formed a bond that would inspire an entire community.

Poppy became a local celebrity across the north coast for her gentle nature and extraordinary ability to connect with people.

Whether it was community events, charity fundraisers, or visits to residential homes, Poppy brought joy wherever she went. She was especially beloved in residential care settings, where she made a point of visiting patients – many of whom were unable to leave their beds – in their rooms.

Fiona Kee with Wendy. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Poppy became so well known that walking down any village street became a slow procession, as locals stopped to greet her and share stories. Fiona even started a Facebook page called Miss Poppy and Friends

Fiona said that Poppy has sadly passed away, “leaving a hoofprint on the hearts of all who knew her” but her legacy lives on through Wendy, her delightful successor, who is continuing Poppy’s mission “with equal heart and charm”.