HR manager bids farewell after an incredible five decades of dedicated service

Medical HR Manager, Paul Millar has retired from the South Eastern Trust after an impressive 50-year career in Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland.

Starting out at the tender age of 16 years old in 1974 with the Central Services Agency (CSA) in Belfast, Paul's journey led him through various Human Resources roles within healthcare, from the Agenda for Change Team to collaborations with the Department of Health and even across the water with Kingston NHS in London.

With a strong focus on Human Resources, Paul has been deeply involved in the hiring, support and management of medical and dental staff, witnessing first-hand the evolution of the Health Service in Northern Ireland over the past five decades.

Paul has been a cornerstone for medical and dental human resources expertise in Health and Social Care.

Kristine Telford (HR Manager), Paul Millar, who is retiring after five decades of dedicated service, and Elaine O’Neill (Assistant Director of People and Resourcing). Pic credit: SEHSCT

He has spent the last 14 years in his current role as HR Manager for the Medical and Dental HR Team and has been instrumental in fostering a supportive work environment for his team, colleagues and the wide variety of medical and dental staff within the Trust, whom he has supported throughout their employment.

Reflecting on his career, Paul said: “I have had a varied career, the last 50 years have just flown by!

"I have loved every minute of it. I will miss all the colleagues that I have worked with over the years and I am very much looking forward to spending time now with my family and grandchildren.”

Assistant Director of People and Resourcing, Elaine O’Neill, who has worked closely with Paul for over 18 years, shared her sentiments and said: "Paul's support and knowledge has been invaluable to our team and me personally over the years.

"His ability to adapt, support and care for both the service and his colleagues has been truly remarkable."

Beyond his professional work, Paul finds joy in spending time with his family and his beloved dogs, particularly on the North Coast beaches.

He also eagerly anticipates the opportunity to cherish more moments with his grandchildren in retirement.