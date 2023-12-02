Huge excitement in Lurgan ahead of Clann Eireann Ladies Senior team's All Ireland semi-final match against Waterford side Ballymacabry
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kick off against Waterford club Ballymacabry is at 1.30pm on Sunday afternoon at the Clann’s grounds in Lurgan. It will be a tough game for the Ulster champions as the Waterford club has 16 Munster titles under its belt as well as ten All Ireland titles.
However huge crowds are expected at the Lurgan team’s home ground to support the girls who are the first Co Armagh team to win the Ulster Championship.
The late Marie Hoye would be so proud of them. Marie was the driving force to start Clann Eireann from humble beginnings in the 1980s and they have grown to be the most successful ladies club in the county, both at senior and underage level.
The Ulster title had previously eluded them due to the dominance of Monaghan side Donnaghmoyne, but their defeat at the hands of Moneyglass threw the Ulster series wide open. Following an easy win over Moneyglass, the Lurgan girls showed their worth blasting home against a strong Breda side in the provincial final.
Chairperson Roisin Bell has been a great ambassador for Clann Eireann since she became the club’s first lady chair last season.
As a club Clann Eireann are going from strength to strength. Their men’s side won the County Championship back in 2021, but the recent success of the ladies has been possibly the most outstanding in recent times.
GAA punter Eugene Creaney said: “It’s amazing that Clann Eireann will play the All Ireland semi final on their home pitch. With the ladies game ever growing, a huge crowd will be expected.
"Considering the history of the visitors, the Lurgan girls will be under no illusions on the size of the challenge, but Ulster is possibly the hardest Provence to navigate, so Gregory McGonagle’s side will be well prepared.
"With Clann's minor side losing in Ulster, the seniors will be determined to reach the first All Ireland senior final. Lurgan clubs are thriving at the minute, and, with Clann Eireann setting the benchmark, more local improvement is expected.”