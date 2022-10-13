Lurgan businessman John Fearon.

At the funeral service in St Peter’s Church in Lurgan, mourners heard how Mr Fearon had died suddenly on October 1 just weeks before his 52nd birthday.

John had been the owner of Victoria Motors in Lurgan and was a popular and highly regarded mechanic as well as a man with a great community spirit.

St Peter’s Church was packed on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass, a testament to how highly thought of Mr Fearon was among family, friends and the entire community.

Canon Liam Stevenson shared that, in his early years, John lived in Craigavon with his parents Jim and Eileen and his brother and sister.

Canon Stevenson said: “There were sad occasions in John’s life, the death of his mother Eileen in 2008 and the death of his young son, John Junior in 2000.

“But to counterbalance these sad occasions. There were happier times, as the Reading says, times to laugh and times to dance.

“John loved motorbike racing, going to Dundrod and the North West. He got a new motorbike two years ago. He and his daughter Aimee passed the motorbike test.

“He loved Irish rugby watching with his friends every Irish match on TV. Another enjoyable past time for John was barbequing and inviting all his friends around. One Christmas he dressed up as a butler and served drinks to everyone.

“He was certainly a character and very outgoing,” said Canon Stevenson.

“There are many examples of love in John’s life, firstly for his father Jim and his late mother Eileen, secondly for his own siblings Colin and Emma and thirdly for his wife Dolores and his own children, Kelly, Conor, Aimee and his late son John Junior and fourthly his grandchildren Fearne and Jack. Fearne is now three years old and loved to be with her granddad in his garage. He also loved his dog Moglie.

“Even on Christmas Day, John would love to be available for people who required help for motor vehicles in emergencies. His family had to insulate him from callers otherwise he would have had no time for relaxation even on Christmas Day.

“John attended Tannaghmore Primary School transferring to St Paul’s for a secondary education. He left school at 16 obtaining an apprenticeship with Irish Road Motors. After seven years he left and began working with his father in Victoria Motors. He loved the motor trade also doing some body work.

“Six years ago he took over the running of the business from his father.

“John and Dolores knew one and other for many years. They were married 17 years ago at St Michael’s in Carlingford and moved to Headington, their current home.

“One of John’s very important accomplishments was his appointment as Grand Master of the Masons here in Lurgan, Lurgan Lodge 151. John loved travelling over to London to be with his daughter Kelly who was working as a nurse in Great Ormond Street Hospital. Kelly has very fond memories of these visits with her Dad.

“Our Gospel today is very appropriate for a grieving family ‘Come to me all you who are laboured and overburdened and I will give you rest’.

“I ask all the family members of John to talk to Jesus after receiving him in Holy Communion. Tell Jesus about your sense of loss, your grief and your sorrow on the death of John. Tell Jesus about your upset of losing a son so young, a husband so young, a brother so young, a father so young. Tell Jesus this morning that you will keep John’s memory alive in your conversations and in your prayers. Ask Jesus to help you with the grieving process in the days, months and years ahead. Jesus will not disappoint you.