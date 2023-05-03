A fundraiser in memory of broadcaster Stephen Clements has raised hundreds of pounds in aid of Action Mental Health (AMH).

AMH ambassador and former Belfast Giant Kevin Raine, who recently retired from competitive sport, organised the fundraiser in conjunction with his company Personal Best, Giants supporter Angela Cragg Wright and the Stephen Clements Foundation.

Just before Christmas, Personal Best ran a giveaway with the grand prize being the first ever Personal Best jersey.

Raffle winner Angela decided to raise funds for a good cause by raffling off the jersey in memory of Stephen. “I chose Action Mental Health as the beneficiary simply because I’d become aware of the charity through Kevin’s role as ambassador and his previous fundraising efforts – I remember the hair before the shave!” Angela said.

Gavin Clements (The Stephen Clements Foundation), Angela Cragg Wright (Fundraiser), Karen Quee (AMH), Kevin Raine (Personal Best), and Charlene McShane (AMH).

"During his life Stephen was always helping charities and inspired others to do the same. With the help of Personal Best being able to hand over this cheque in memory of Stephen is a huge honour. I am so pleased that this money can help AMH deliver its services to those who need it, raise awareness surrounding mental health and help break the stigma that surrounds it. I have no doubt that Stephen’s legacy will continue to help others.”

Gavin Clements from Stephen Clements Foundation added: “We are so honoured that AMH, Personal Best and especially Angela have dedicated the

shirt in Stephen’s memory. Stephen had a very close relationship with the Belfast Giants and we continue to support any work that promotes mental wellbeing for all."

The raffle raised £1139 with Kevin, Angela and Gavin on hand to present the charity with the funds.

Expressing her delight at the amazing total was Karen Quee, Service Manager at Action Mental Health. “We are thrilled by the ongoing support that Kevin gives and we are really touched by this special fundraiser, which not only raises vital funds for our charity, but also helps raise awareness of the importance of looking after your mental health,” she said. “It is also a really special tribute to Stephen Clements.”

The importance of organisations like Action Mental Health can’t be overstated, Kevin added: “Inspired by what they stand for, I am called to use my platforms to spread positivity, inclusion, and encouragement. The messages suggesting ‘help in a time of need’ or ‘talk to someone’ were ones I’d heard many times before I decided to invest in my mental wellbeing.

"I believe that by echoing these same messages of compassion and encouragement, my words might be the ones some might need to hear.”

Founded in 1963, Action Mental Health aims to enhance the quality of life and the employability of people with mental health needs or a learning disability in Northern Ireland.

Services include AMH New Horizons (AMH NH), AMH Promote, AMH MensSana, AMH New Life Counselling, AMH Works, Men’s Sheds, SES. AMH NH operate in 10 locations across the region and increasingly deliver a variety of courses in the wider community.

Action Mental Health provided services to over 50,000 people in 2021/22.

