Arrangements have been announced for the funeral of highly-respected funeral director Ian Milne, following his sudden death on Sunday.

There has been widespread shock and sadness following the passing of Mr Milne at his home in Banbridge.

A family notice remembers him as “fiancé of Susan. Sorely missed by Valerie, children Stuart (Natasha), Rebecca (Connor), and Andrew (Sarah) also a much loved granda (dandan) of Sophia.

"Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family.”

A book of condolence has been opened in each of the Milne funeral homes in Portadown, Lurgan and Banbridge for members of the public who wish to leave a message of sympathy.

The house is strictly private.

Family and friends will we made welcome throughout the week at the Portadown funeral home on Tuesday from 5pm – 9pm, the Lurgan funeral home on Wednesday from 5pm – 8pm and at Banbridge funeral home on Thursday from 5pm – 8pm.

A service of thanksgiving for Mr Milne’s life will be held in Holy Trinity Church, Banbridge on Friday at 1pm.

A service of committal will be held in Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium on Monday, October 6 at 9.30am.

Family flowers only please, donations for the benefit of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland can be made via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or 028 3833 8888.

News of the death of Mr Milne, one of Northern Ireland’s best-known independent funeral directors, was shared by Milne Funeral Services on social media on Sunday evening.

"With extremely heavy hearts we share the tragic news of Ian's passing. He has many friends and we are so sorry we couldn't speak personally to more of you,” the post read.

The family-owned Milne Funeral Services, which was established in 2000, has funeral homes in Portadown, Lurgan and Banbridge.

There has been an outpouring of sympathy and grief following the news of Mr Milne’s sudden passing, with more than 1,000 people posting condolences online.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart MP was among the many who expressed deep sadness.

"This afternoon, at 4:10pm, I received what would be the final message from Ian Milne. Over the weekend, I had spoken with Ian on three occasions as he so selflessly assisted families in navigating their own grief.

"Little did we know these would be our last conversations,” she said.

"My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the Milne family, as they now face the journey of loss that Ian himself so often helped others through.

“IIan was widely known, always a gentleman, and a source of great encouragement to me personally. He poured his heart and soul into his business, and his passing will come as a profound shock to many.

"This serves as a poignant reminder that life is but a vapour, and that only what is done for Christ will endure.

"This is a devastating loss for Ian’s family and for the wider local community.”

Councillor Julie Flaherty added: “So very sorry to see this.

"An absolute gentleman, so many memories I have of him as far back as in Cookstown all those years ago...he was a great source of help and advice to me when I was working on the Childrems funeral Fund NI - many meetings we had in the LM parlour yrs ago with clergy from all denominations which no one knew of.

"The care you all demonstrated to my family at times of loss cannot be described- but so many in our community will know of the same care and empathy.. with his own little wicked humour sometimes.”

Hundreds of people have shared how Mr Milne had been a great source of comfort to their families during times of grief.

One woman said: "So deeply shocked and saddened to hear of Ian’s passing. A man whose presence in this community was marked by compassion and dignity, he walked beside families during their darkest days — including mine — easing burdens with a gentle word, a steady hand, and a respect that went far beyond duty.”

Another person added: “What an absolute gentleman, who helped our family through a very difficult time, with professionalism and humour that helped guide us and gave us spirit when needed, a huge figure in the community that will be sadly missed, thinking about his family during this difficult time.”

A woman who also wanted to pass on her sympathy said: “Ian has left the legacy of being a genuine person with an ability to show real care and compassion for people in their time of need, a true gentleman.”

Another added: “I’ve never met a better person who helped others and was always there for you when you needed him.”