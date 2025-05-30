'I’m incredibly proud of our team and the difference we’re making in people’s lives and our local economy': CEO of Newtownabbey social enterprise heralds landmark year
The social enterprise’s latest impact report reveals how it delivered significant social and economic benefits in 2024, through enterprise support, mentoring, training, and community wellbeing programmes.
It supported 71 businesses, helped create 300 new jobs, upskilled 1,262 individuals, and provided 2,896 hours of expert mentoring.
A total of £407,505 was contributed to the local economy through procurement and pro bono work.
Under the Go Succeed Engage & Growth Programmes, Mallusk Enterprise Park (MEP) handled 744 business enquiries, delivered 2,837 mentoring hours, and hosted 55 workshops attended by 1,262 individuals. The programmes supported entrepreneurs at all stages, with 105 successfully securing grant funding.
Through the NIEESS initiative, MEP worked with unemployed individuals, delivering tailored mentoring and support to help them re-enter the workforce.
It also contributed positively to the community through a health and wellbeing day held in February. Meanwhile, the B Social Deli social enterprise provided flexible employment and training for those facing barriers to traditional work.
The 2024 Mallusk Christmas Market welcomed 17 traders, supported local charities and raised £1,702 for the NI Children’s Hospice.
MEP also invested in the new Enterprise Hub – modern co-working and event space helping businesses collaborate and grow in hybrid-ready environments.
CEO Emma Garrett said: “2024 has been a truly landmark year for Mallusk Enterprise Park. The results speak for themselves, but behind every number is a story of empowerment, innovation, and positive change.
"I’m incredibly proud of our team and the difference we’re making in people’s lives and our local economy.”
