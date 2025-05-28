Craigavon-based Almac Group revenue passes £1 billion mark for first time

Craigavon-based Almac Group has seen its revenue pass the £1 billion mark for the first time ever.

The global contract pharmaceutical development and manufacturing giant has also announced its highest ever profit and employee numbers.

Figures released for Almac’s financial year ending September 30, 2024 reported £1.027 billio n of revenues, a £69.5 million (7%) increase from 2023. Pre-tax profits rose by 27% to £119 million, up from £93.8 million in the previous year, and average employee numbers grew by 3% over the same period.

Almac reinvests all profit back into the business and these financial results mark the fourth year of Almac Group’s £400 million+ global capital investment programme, announced in November 2021.

Craigavon-based Almac Group. Picture: Almac

This programme has included the development of a Centre of Excellence for Diagnostic development and commercial manufacturing, a state of the art 100,000 sq ft pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, and an expansion of cryogenic and ultra-low temperature service capabilities for clinical supply across Durham, North Carolina and Singapore.

A major expansion continues to clinical production and distribution capabilities in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

Almac, which currently employs more than 7,700 people worldwide, is at the forefront of developing, manufacturing, testing and distributing essential medicines to patients around the world.

Alan Armstrong, Almac Group Chairman and CEO. Picture: released by Almac

Alan Armstrong, Almac Group chairman and CEO said the results mark another successful year of growth.

"As a privately-owned and independent company, we re invest all our profits back into the business, enabling us to innovate and expand to meet the growing needs of our global clients, working in partnership to advance human health.

"I am proud of the continued progress we are making, which is thanks to the dedication of our valued global workforce.”