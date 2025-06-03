The much-anticipated opening of the new Home Bargains store in Carrickfergus, representing an investment of around £5m, will take place on Saturday, June 7.

The ‘Carrickfergus 2’ store, located at Shore Commercial Park, Belfast Road, will be officially opened at 8am.

One of the UK’s largest family-run retailers, Home Bargains is creating 79 new jobs in the area with the new store, with 76 of these being new hires.

The new ‘Carrickfergus 2’ store will complement the existing store in the De Courcy Shopping Centre in the town.

Adrienne Wady, the new ‘Carrickfergus 2’ store manager, said: “I’m so proud to be opening our brand new Home Bargains store in Carrickfergus, the very town where I grew up and still live today.

"Carrickfergus means the world to me, and to be able to bring something so positive to the community is a real honour.

"We are not only opening a store - we are building a team, serving families, and becoming part of the daily life for many residents within the community. It is exciting to be part of something that will not only offer great value to our local community but also provide job opportunities to those in surrounding areas.”

The 24,994 sq. ft store, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

It will also be home to a Home Bargains bakery, café and garden centre.

Adrienne Wady added: “We know times have been challenging with the increasing cost of living and we’re here to help make everyday life a little easier - and a lot more affordable, serving top brands at bottom prices.

"Whether it’s the weekly shop, a last-minute gift or just a friendly face at the checkout, we are here for you”.

With more than five million customers each week, Home Bargains is one of the UK’s best-loved discount retailers, stocking top-quality branded goods at low prices.

Established almost 50 years ago in Liverpool, the family-owned and family-run business has grown to become one of the largest privately-owned companies in the UK, with more than 600 stores in the UK and employing more than 28,500 staff.