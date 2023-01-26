Register
Striking health workers on picket duty at Portadown Health Centre. Included are from left, Kathleen Greaney, Conleth Grimley, Gerardette McVeigh, Louise Geary and Carol Cooper. PT05-209.

In pictures: health workers strike in Portadown, Lurgan and Craigavon

Health workers in Portadown, Lurgan and Craigavon were among more than 20,000 across Northern Ireland to take part in a one-day strike on Thursday as part of a pay dispute.

By Valerie Martin
5 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 2:41pm

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with them on the picket lines.

Watch: Nurses and other health staff in Craigavon regularly use food banks and charities says union taking strike action over pay and conditions

1. Craigavon Area Hospital

Health workers at Craigavon Area Hospital taking strike action at the hospital entrance. PT05-204.

Photo: Tony Hendron

2. Craigavon Area Hospital

Nipsa pickets at Craigavon Area Hospital on Thursday morning. PT05-203.

Photo: Tony Hendron

3. Craigavon Area Hospital

There was a large turnout of striking NHS workers at Craigavon Area Hospital on Thursday. PT05-206.

Photo: Tony Hendron

4. Portadown HealthCentre

ABC Councillor Eamon McNeill, left, was on hand to support striking NHS staff at Portadown HealthCentre. PT05-208

Photo: Tony Hendron

