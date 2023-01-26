In pictures: health workers strike in Portadown, Lurgan and Craigavon
Health workers in Portadown, Lurgan and Craigavon were among more than 20,000 across Northern Ireland to take part in a one-day strike on Thursday as part of a pay dispute.
By Valerie Martin
5 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 2:41pm
Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with them on the picket lines.
Watch: Nurses and other health staff in Craigavon regularly use food banks and charities says union taking strike action over pay and conditions
Page 1 of 3