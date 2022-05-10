In pictures: Lisburn hosts Mayor’s carnival parade and fun day

This year’s festivities were themed ‘Rainbows and Umbrellas - Brighter Days Ahead’ and the event certainly did not disappoint.

The Mayor’s Carnival Parade was made possible by the months of hard work by the talented young people of the Lisburn Castlereagh area. They were supported by Streetwise Carnival Productions and Island Arts Centre to choreograph the impressive dance routines and make the enchanting under the sea inspired costumes seen today.

Spectators enjoyed the vibrant procession of fantastic carnival floats, colourful characters and exciting performers.

Joining them were hundreds of the city’s uniformed organisations and community groups who enthusiastically entertained crowds of onlookers.

Let’s not forget the familiar faces of Freemen and Freewomen of the city and parade favourites such as Salsa NI, Samba Band and the Fire Cadets.

Commenting on the carnival parade, the Mayor Alderman Stephen Martin said: “I am absolutely delighted by how our community has come together to showcase my chosen theme of ‘Rainbows and Umbrellas – Brighter Days Ahead’. It was fantastic to see such a wonderful display in person for the first time in three years.

“Together with positivity and fun we have showcased how diverse and inclusive our Lisburn Castlereagh area.

“The dedicated float which paid homage to our wonderful healthcare workers across our health trusts was a particular highlight for me in advance of awarding the Freedom of the City to the Health and Social Care staff later this month.”

To ensure a fun day for all the family the festivities continued with an epic day of entertainment in Wallace Park. There was musical entertainment, face-painting, science and sensory shows, hands-on arts and craft workshops, horticultural and eco-craft stands and kite building to name but a few.

The vast crowd took full advantage of the G-Force Amusements and visiting the petting farm including pony and cart rides and displays from the Ulster Aviation Society. A myriad of pristine classic cars delighted automotive enthusiasts.

The sights and sounds of our emergency services, Skywatch NI and the RNLI filled the park as they talked to families about how to stay safe at home, out and about and in the water. For those who love to play sport or keep fit there was a climbing wall and sports activities on offer alongside boxing displays from our local Canal Boxing Club.

Mayor Martin added: “I hope everyone enjoyed their time in Lisburn today and took the opportunity to see our pre and post-parade entertainment not to mention our new multi-coloured umbrellas around our city centre.

“The generous donations made to my chosen Mayoral Charities ADD-NI and MACS, both of which help young people overcome hidden barriers. Once again one of Lisburn’s cultural highlights shows how generous our community is towards worthy causes.”

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council would also like to thank Coca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland for their sponsorship towards the day.

