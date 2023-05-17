In pictures: See what kind-hearted people across Lurgan and Portadown have been doing for charity

Big-hearted members of the public in the Portadown and Lurgan areas have been busy giving a variety of worthy causes a very welcome boost.
We have gathered together this special photo gallery of what some people have been doing recently for charity. Very well done to all involved!
1. Special Assembly
Portadown College Lifeline students and staff recently presented cheques to local charities at a special Lifeline Assembly. These included Charlene's Project in Uganda, British Heart Foundation, Simon Community in Northern Ireland, Pretty n Pink and Reach Mentoring. Photo: contributed
2. Driving up charity funds
Birches Vintage and Classic Vehicle Club raised an amazing £15,000 for the Northern IrelandChildren's Hospice at a Country Night at the Seagoe Hotel in March. Pictured at the presentation of the cheque are club members and club chairman, John Wilson who presented the cheque to Vivienne Jess, front left, chair of the Banbridge Support Group and Fiona Borkowski, front right, regional fundraiser. PT16-200. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Country night fundraiser
Portadown PSNI Inspector Adam Ruston, centre, pictured with members of the Birches Vintage and Classic Vehicle Club who raised £15,000 for the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice at a Big Country Night in the Seagoe Hotel recently. The club would like to thank Inspector Ruston for all his help at the event. PT16-201. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. In loving memory of Gary Nelson
Members of Glasgow Celtic Supporters Club Lurgan No.1 and the Nelson family are pictured presenting a heartwarming donation of £4,350.00 to Aaron Spiers from PIPS Hope and Support in memory of Gary Nelson. This generous contribution was made possible by the club and the Nelson family, who organised a sold-out charity night in November at Magee’s Bar to honour Gary's memory. PIPS Hope and Support extend their sincere gratitude to the Supporters club and the Nelson family for their kindness and generosity which will assist the charity in providing crisis counselling and bereavement support. Photo: contributed