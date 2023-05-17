In pictures: See what kind-hearted people across Lurgan and Portadown have been doing for charity

4 . In loving memory of Gary Nelson

Members of Glasgow Celtic Supporters Club Lurgan No.1 and the Nelson family are pictured presenting a heartwarming donation of £4,350.00 to Aaron Spiers from PIPS Hope and Support in memory of Gary Nelson. This generous contribution was made possible by the club and the Nelson family, who organised a sold-out charity night in November at Magee’s Bar to honour Gary's memory. PIPS Hope and Support extend their sincere gratitude to the Supporters club and the Nelson family for their kindness and generosity which will assist the charity in providing crisis counselling and bereavement support. Photo: contributed