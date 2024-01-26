Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The all-out (indefinite) strike commenced on Monday (January 22) and in the absence of movement by council management is set to continue into a second week.

The industrial action follows a ballot of the workers which returned an 80 per cent mandate for strike action. The workers are seeking improved payments for coaching duties which are outside their standard contract of employment.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said: “The leisure workers at Mid Ulster council fully deserve decent pay that reflects the additional duties they undertake. They can count on the full support of Unite for their campaign to win respect and improved pay.”

Greenvale Leisure Centre, Magherafelt. Credit National World

The action is understood to be having a substantial impact on leisure services at both locations.

Regional officer Gareth Scott said: “Leisure staff must be paid fairly for undertaking coaching. The amounts involved may appear small to senior management at the council but they make a vital contribution to the pay packets of leisure workers who are among the lowest paid in the council.

“Unite is calling on the councillors to directly intervene and end this dispute. The refusal of council bosses to do so has created this dispute and the ongoing disruption to the general public.”

Mid Ulster Council has apologised to residents for the “regrettable and unavoidable impact” on services as a result of the action.