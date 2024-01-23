Leisure services at Cookstown and Magherafelt leisure centres could be hit by industrial action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The localised industrial action by members of Unite will take place on a “continuous” basis with no current fixed end date given, and will largely affect the publics’ ability to access swimming pools, fitness suites and to receive swimming lessons and group exercise classes at Mid Ulster District Council's two leisure centres in Cookstown and Greenvale Magherafelt.

A Council spokesperson said: "The strike comes shortly after the award of a significantly enhanced pay offer implemented in September of last year, which resulted in a 20% increase in the hourly rate of pay for delivering a public swim lesson or public group exercise class (from £15 per hour to £18 per hour) and a further 5.5% increase in pay from December of last year (to £19 per hour).

"This is in addition to any contractual pay enhancements due. There was also a commitment by management to further increase this rate on a yearly basis in line with any agreed national pay award.”

Apologising to residents, the spokesperson added: "While the Council will endeavour to provide safe supervision levels for public access to its pools, make available access to its fitness suites and to deliver scheduled swim lessons and group exercise classes, this will ultimately depend on the availability of staff on any given day.”

Gareth Scott, Unite regional officer said: “This industrial action is being taken by leisure staff in Unite who voted 80% for strike following the refusal of management to meet their pay claim for an improved coaching payrate. The amounts involved will appear small to senior management at the council but the additional payment for coaching duties makes a vital contribution to the pay packet of leisure workers who are among the lowest paid in the council – multiples less than the highest paid.