Information event organised to help rejuvenate Rotary Club in Cookstown

Rotary in Ireland is keen to rejuvenate and promote the Rotary Club of Cookstown which was formed in the Co Tyrone town over half a century ago.

The club was formed in November 1967, and over the years has supported many local charities in the Mid-Ulster area alongside many international projects in places as far away as Africa/Asia.

The club is keen to promote and develop the good work Rotary does and are inviting likeminded people to join them in an information evening to be held in the Glenavon Hotel (kindly sponsored) at 5pm on Tuesday, October 21.

The aim of the event is to encourage new members to join so that the great work of Rotary can continue in Mid-Ulster.

There are Rotary clubs in most towns with a population of over 10,000 and the Cookstown area should be able to sustain its Rotary club going forward. Currently there are clubs in neighbouring Dungannon, Omagh and Enniskillen – and Rotary is keen for the Cookstown club to maintain its position in Mid-Ulster.

Some of the local charities recently supported in fundraising by the club were Pulmonary Fibrosis and Air Ambulance as well as International humanitarian needs such as the Ukraine appeal.

Rotary is a world-wide organisation with more than 1.4 million members in over 3400 clubs. In more than 200 countries it iocuses on fighting polio, promoting peace, providing clean water, supporting education, and protecting the environment

In Ireland alone, there are 65 clubs, all doing amazing work with their communities, young people and having fun doing so! Rotarians can join a Rotary meeting anywhere in the world, so even on holiday, you’re never too far from Rotary! The group is a non-political and non-religious organization known for its motto, "Service above Self."

District Governor nominee Kevin Powell and Assistant Governor Arnold Hatch will be in attendance to help with any queries you may have.

If you are interested in serving your community, in giving something back, then please come along to The Glenavon House Hotel, 52 Drum Road, Cookstown, on October 21 at 5pm and find out more.