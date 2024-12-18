Football fans across Northern Ireland are being encouraged to rack their brains in a bid to work out who wore a “unique” shirt during a World Cup qualifier away to Finland in 1984.

As part of an advent-style feature on social media, Michael from the Irish Football Association’s Education and Heritage Centre has been sharing details each day about a different shirt from his collection and information about the player who wore the jersey.

Starting with a Tommy Wright goalkeeping top on Sunday, December 1 and working through international stars such as Sammy Nelson (3), John McClelland (4), Chris Nicholl (5), Gerry Armstrong (9) and Philip Mulryne (14), Michael’s selection for Tuesday, December 17 has left fans scratching their heads as to the identity of the player who wore it 40 years ago.

Billy Bingham’s side lost 1-0 in the game (Ari Valvee with the winner on 55 minutes), the first match of their World Cup 1986 qualifying campaign, but would ultimately finish second in the group, two points behind England, to make it to the finals in Mexico.

Information is being sought about the identity of the player who wore the number 17 shirt during Northern Ireland's away tie against Finland in May 1984. (Pic: Northern Ireland Football Museum).

Played in the city of Pori on May 27 1984, a total of 13 players would take to the field for Northern Ireland across the 90 minutes.

The starting 11 was Pat Jennings, Mal Donaghy, John McClelland, Martin O’Neill, Norman Whiteside, Sammy McIlroy, Jimmy Nicholl, Gerry Armstrong, Ian Stewart, Billy Hamilton and Gerry McElhinney.

Terry Cochrane replaced Armstrong on 64 minutes and Nigel Worthington came on for Sammy McIlroy on 78 minutes.

The shirt shared online by Michael, featuring ‘17’ on the back, is fairly unique due to the fact that it has long sleeves, with most, if not all of the other shirts worn by the Northern Irish players on the day being short-sleeved.

Explaining the story behind the shirt, Michael said: “The shirt is a bit unique and I would love to know which player wore it. I haven't narrowed it down to any particular player.

"I purchased the shirt from the Finland captain and he told me the story of why the shirt was used in the match. Teams back then had five subs, so 16 players in the matchday squad. Northern Ireland used the numbers 1-16.

"From footage/photos from the game, most players, if not all, were wearing the short-sleeved version of the shirt.

"Apparently, in the second half of the match, one of the Northern Ireland player’s shirts got badly torn. He had to change his shirt, so the kitman provided this 'spare' / 'blood' long-sleeved top which was numbered 17.

"Unfortunately, the Finland captain cannot remember which player it was, but states they exchanged shirts at the final whistle.

"I have asked Gerry Armstrong and Terry Cochrane, but neither can remember. This isn't a surprise though as it was 40 years ago and not a massive thing, unless you are a bit of a shirt anorak!

"If we could confirm this story and also find out the Northern Ireland player, it would make it a very special shirt.”

Anyone with information about the shirt is asked to contact Michael via the Northern Ireland Football Museum Facebook page.