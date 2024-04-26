Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A piece of waste ground near the Garvaghy Road at Woodside Green is being transformed into a haven for wildlife.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd joined community volunteers, officers from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and staff from Amey consultants for a major tree planting event in Portadown on Wednesday, April 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Minister was accompanied by Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Sorchá McGeown to the site, where 1,200 trees supplied by the Woodland Trust were planted.

Pupils from Naiscoil Na Banna and St John the Baptist Primary School helping to plant some of the trees between Churchill Park and the River Bann. Also included are adults, from left Shauneen McGeown, deputy leader, Elaine Sterritt, parent, and Erin Kelly, teacher. PT17-201. Picture: Tony Hendron

Throughout the day, local people of all ages took their turn at planting the young trees which included native breeds of Downy Birch, Silver Birch, Sessile Oak, Pedunculate Oak, Rowan and Alder.

Minister O’Dowd who also planted a tree, said: “I really welcomed this opportunity to join volunteers, the council, the Woodland Trust and staff from my Department in planting 1,200 trees.

"Significant work has been completed to minimise the environmental impact of the much-needed Portadown Flood Alleviation Scheme. Where it may be necessary for trees to be removed, we will always endeavour to replant in the surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Today we are laying the roots for our next generation by helping to build a safer, cleaner and greener society and I commend everyone who came together to help make this happen.”

Infrastructure Minister, John O'Dowd, front centre, pictured with councillors, volunteers and community representatives at the planting of trees between Churchill Park and the River Bann on Wednesday. PT17-203. Picture: Tony Hendron

Deputy Lord Mayor, Sorchá McGeown praised all those who took part.

"There is a great community spirit here on the Garvaghy Road and it is great to see the Woodside Residents Association working in partnership with our council to transform this waste ground into this wonderful new woodland,” she said.

"I would also like to thank the staff from Amey Consultants for their work here and also the Woodland Trust who kindly supplied the trees. This is now a space which can be a haven for wildlife and for future generations to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured at the start of the tree planting between Churchill Park and the River Bann are pupils from Ballyoran Primary School, representatives of Drumcree Community Trust, Woodside Residents Association, Amey Consulting and other volunteers. PT17-200 Picture: Tony Hendron