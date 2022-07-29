Inspirational Portglenone man shortlisted for National Diversity Award

Conor O’Kane is in the running for the ‘Positive Role Model Award in Disability’ Category at the National Diversity Awards 2022.

An astonishing 72,000 people nominated this year alone and the results are finally in for the National Diversity Awards (NDA), with an astonishing 126 nominees being recognised for their various achievements nationwide.

Community organisations and role models from across the UK will head to the breath taking Liverpool Anglican Cathedral on September 16 to witness the countr’s 2022 winners being crowned the best of British diversity.

Conór O’Kane with his dog Mitzy

Conor O’Kane (34) was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a severe neurological condition which affects his mobility.

As a result he has severe weakness in his muscles and uses a powered wheelchair. SMA also affects Conor’s breathing and potentially his swallow.

Conor plays a big part in his local community. He volunteers with Good Morning Ballymena, a telephone befriending service. He said: “I started this during the first lockdown because it gave me something to focus on. Importantly I was able to give something back to the community”.

Conor is also one of the directors of local lived-experience led charity, Mae Murray Foundation.

Conór O’Kane and his cousin Anna who nominated him

One of charity’s main achievements has been introducing beach mobility equipment to Northern Ireland - an initiative helping hundreds of people to access and enjoy beaches. Conor really thrives by helping others: “I personally understand importance of breaking down barriers and participating, so I am proud to help others as well”.

Conor also volunteers with his local enterprise group by maintaining their website and looking after their social media.

The County Antrim man lives with his parents and dog Mitzy. He loves to spend time with his girlfriend Joanne and has made trips abroad with his friends - notably to Las Vegas - “a dream come true for a man who enjoys the odd flutter” he said “ I try not to let my disability stop me from living my best life possible. A positive outlook helps me achieve”.

Conor added: “I have fantastic family and friend support, so if I was to win this award it would be for them. They are the ones that have made me the person I am today and I can’t thank them enough for that”