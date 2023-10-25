Inspiring STEM ambassador from Lurgan named RICS Matrics Surveyor of the Year

Lurgan-based surveying professional Carolyn Brady has been crowned Surveyor of the Year at the RICS Matrics Surveyor Awards, which recognise the most inspiring and influential surveyors who have been qualified for up to 10 years.

Carolyn, a building surveyor and regional lead partner for global quantity surveyor and construction consultancy firm Rider Levett Bucknall, won the Building Surveyor/Control Surveyor of the Year award, in addition to securing the overall RICS Matrics Surveyor of the Year title in the face of stiff competition from other category winners from around the UK.

Carolyn was one of five women on the list of 11 category winners in a year when female professionals represented just under 45 per cent of those shortlisted, despite making up just 18 per cent of UK surveyors.

The number of women shortlisted this year was 150 per cent higher than in 2018, and 350 per cent higher than in the award’s inaugural year in 2014; an increase that has happened in a period when representation of women in the industry has become much stronger with many more female role models.

The judges described Carolyn as ‘someone who inspires others and supports them with passion and commitment to the profession. Driven by a desire to make a change and transform the sector was clear in this submission and it is why they are a worthy winner’ and ‘already a leader in our sector, an incredibly strong application that is very impressive’.

Carolyn is a Liverpool John Moores University building surveying graduate who worked with Atkins in Warrington, England, before starting with Rider Levett Bucknall in 2017.

She was responsible for opening Rider Levett Bucknall’s first office in Northern Ireland and in a short space of 18 months, grew the team to 16 across building surveying, project management, quantity surveying and health and safety disciplines.

Carolyn has been an active member with RICS over the years, she has been an APC counsellor and assessor for the past four years, and in 2021, was appointed the RICS NI regional board, and chairs the RICS Northern Ireland High Street Regeneration Forum.