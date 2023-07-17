Staff at commercial carpet tile manufacturer Interface in Craigavon have given charity a big boost through a series of fundraising initiatives.

The fantastic sum of more than £5,000 has been handed over to Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, raised as part of the Charity Shop Challenge, with Business in the Community.

Among the fundraising initiatives were a quiz night with a raffle and partnering with local primary school, St Patrick’s Primary School Aghacommon, to do a ‘Green Day’ where children wore green to school to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and raise money and awareness for Cancer Focus NI.

Staff also took over the Cancer Focus NI charity shop in Banbridge for the day on May 19, which they kitted out with their own donated merchandise. Throughout the challenge, they were encouraged to use their business acumen to increase sales and drive donations.

Michael Smyth, Production Operative; Caoimhe McKenna, HR Officer and Tyler Mount, Mechanical Maintenance Engineer, Interface. Picture: Cancer Focus NI.

Up against other businesses across NI, Interface was awarded the Community Collaboration, Highest Increase in Sales, Team Star and Spotlight on Sustainability Awards by Cancer Focus NI and Business in the Community at a special celebration lunch.

Cancer Focus NI provides care and support services for cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland, as well as offering a range of cancer prevention programmes to help people lessen their risk of getting cancer and funds scientific research into the causes and treatment of the disease.

Rosie Forsythe, Corporate Fundraising Manager, Cancer Focus NI, said: “The team at Interface have been amazing participants in the Charity Shop Challenge and we’re delighted that they have raised so much for our charity.”

Michael Smyth, Production Operative, Interface, said: “The efforts of our team to raise money for Cancer Focus NI have been excellent. There has been a real warmth and sense of community on site as our staff banded together to take part and raise awareness of the challenge.

"The Charity Shop Challenge is a great initiative and has let the team get creative with our takeover of the shop window to raise vital funds for a worthy cause, that is close to many of our hearts.