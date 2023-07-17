Now in its 24th year, the individual stableford competition is a firm favourite in the local golfing calendar with lots of prizes on offer for all levels of golfers.
Tee times from 12 noon to 4.30pm can be booked by contacting Jim Carberry on 07851 124672. Anyone hoping to take part is urged to get in contact as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The entrance fee is £40 per player and includes a steak meal back at Loughgall FC clubrooms on completion of the round. There are concessions for members of Loughgall Golf Club.
This year’s Golf Classic competition is once again being sponsored by DA Architects and the golf balls by Irwin Electrical.
Tee box sponsorships are available by contacting Noel Willis on 07831 263026.