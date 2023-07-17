Loughgall Football Club is hosting its ever popular annual Golf Classic at Loughgall Golf Club on Friday, July 28 and a warm invitation has been issued to all to help make it a big success.

Now in its 24th year, the individual stableford competition is a firm favourite in the local golfing calendar with lots of prizes on offer for all levels of golfers.

Tee times from 12 noon to 4.30pm can be booked by contacting Jim Carberry on 07851 124672. Anyone hoping to take part is urged to get in contact as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

The entrance fee is £40 per player and includes a steak meal back at Loughgall FC clubrooms on completion of the round. There are concessions for members of Loughgall Golf Club.

Pictured at the launch of this year's Loughgall FC Golf Classic are, from left: Jackson Holmes, Sam Nicholson (LFC Chairman) Andrew Hoey, Robby Norton, Noel Willis (LFC President) Luke Cartwright.

This year’s Golf Classic competition is once again being sponsored by DA Architects and the golf balls by Irwin Electrical.