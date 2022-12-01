At least 10 vehicles were damaged in overnight incidents at an ‘unlit’ Carrickfergus traffic island, it is claimed.

East Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart has urged drivers to proceed with caution at the Larne Road location after he was contacted by many of those affected.

In a statement this morning (Thursday), Mr Stewart said: "Folks please be aware - somehow the lighting and signage has been removed around the traffic island at this turnoff along the Larne Road, heading down to Old Turn / Boneybefore.

“At least 10 people have contacted me overnight to say they have damaged their vehicle on it including several burst tyres.

The area of the 'Old Turn' affected. Image courtesy of John Stewart MLA

“Please please be aware of it and take extra care when driving here. I have been on to the Roads service already this morning and asked them to respond to the matter urgently.”

In a Facebook post last night (Wednesday), Allen Beck, of A B Driving Services, said: “There’s an island on the Larne Road, just at Boneybefore. The signs that normally mark and identify the island have been removed, myself and at least a dozen other motorists hit it tonight in the dark and wet and poorly lit conditions. Two tyres destroyed.”

A DfI spokesperson said: “The Department is aware of damage to bollards and signage on a pedestrian crossing island at the junction of Old Turn and the A2, in Carrickfergus. The bollards and signage are now programmed to be replaced as soon as possible. In the interim temporary ‘Keep Left’ signage will be placed at the location.”

Meanwhile, Mr Stewart is advising people impacted to contact the Department for Infrastructure to pursue the matter.

Two tyres had to be replaced on this driving instructor's vehicle. Picture courtesy of A B Driving Services.

“If your vehicle has been damaged please see the DfI website for more details on how to submit a claim.

