Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters were tasked to the incident in the Ballymartin Road area of Templepatrick shortly before 5.30pm following the issue on the 3.38pm train service from Londonderry to Belfast.

Commenting on the incident, a Translink spokesperson said: “The 3.38pm train service from Derry~Londonderry to Belfast, experienced a mechanical failure resulting in a small engine fire under the vehicle. The incident occurred near Templepatrick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With passenger safety our top priority, emergency procedures were put in place and emergency services were called to the scene.

Firefighters from Glengormley, Whitla, Ballyclare and Central Station were tasked to incident in Templepatrick. (Pic: NIFRS).

“Passengers were safely transferred onto buses to complete their journey.

“The line has re-opened this morning (Tuesday).

“A technical investigation is currently underway.

“We apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience caused.”

Two appliances from Glengormley Fire Station, two from Whitla Fire Station, two from Ballyclare and one from Central Fire Station attended the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detailing the emergency response, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS were called to reports of a fire involving a train. On arrival at the Incident firefighters carried out an inspection of the train and found that the fire was out on arrival.