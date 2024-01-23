Investigation underway after train fire on Londonderry line
Firefighters were tasked to the incident in the Ballymartin Road area of Templepatrick shortly before 5.30pm following the issue on the 3.38pm train service from Londonderry to Belfast.
Commenting on the incident, a Translink spokesperson said: “The 3.38pm train service from Derry~Londonderry to Belfast, experienced a mechanical failure resulting in a small engine fire under the vehicle. The incident occurred near Templepatrick.
“With passenger safety our top priority, emergency procedures were put in place and emergency services were called to the scene.
“Passengers were safely transferred onto buses to complete their journey.
“The line has re-opened this morning (Tuesday).
“A technical investigation is currently underway.
“We apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience caused.”
Two appliances from Glengormley Fire Station, two from Whitla Fire Station, two from Ballyclare and one from Central Fire Station attended the incident.
Detailing the emergency response, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS were called to reports of a fire involving a train. On arrival at the Incident firefighters carried out an inspection of the train and found that the fire was out on arrival.
"Firefighters and PSNI colleagues assisted passengers from the train and walked them to safety along the track to waiting buses at Ballymartin Park and Ride. The cause of the fire is still being investigated by Northern Ireland Railway. The incident was dealt with by 7.24pm.”