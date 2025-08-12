Irish Christian Endeavour Convention comes to Ballygawley in Co Tyrone
The Church’s minister, Rev Jonathan Boyd will be speaking on the theme, “Saved to Serve”.
Mrs Rosemary McDaniel, a member of that Church, is General Secretary of the Christian Endeavour Movement in Ireland.
Jonathan, who has been minister of Ballygawley and Ballyreagh Presbyterian Churches for the past five years is married to Tania, and they have four children Phoebe, Finlay, Flynn and Philip.
His experience of Christian Endeavour began at a young age. He grew up in Kells, where he was a member of the local Presbyterian Church and attended both the Junior and Senior CE Societies there.
He is grateful for how his time in CE helped him develop skills which are vital for both his day to day life as a Christian and also for his work in ministry.