The party atmosphere is continuing after Dungannon Swifts’ historic Irish Cup victory against Cliftonville on Saturday.

It’s expected there will be a huge turnout on Monday evening when the cup heroes take an open bus tour around the town.

The bus will leave Stangmore Park at 7pm, moving on along Ranfurly Road, Perry Street, Scotch Street, Irish Street, Barrack Street, before heading back to the stadium.

"Thank you all for your amazing support. We are Irish Cup champions 2025,” the club posted online. “We would like to invite you all to join us on Monday evening for our open top bus tour around Dungannon town.

Jubilant scenes at the National Stadium for Irish Cup winners Dungannon Swifts. Picture : Jonathan Porter / PressEye

"Don't miss out on the opportunity to see your Irish Cup heroes once again! Come on you Swifts!”

Mid Ulster District Council Chair, Councillor Eugene Mcconnell, has congratulated the team on behalf of the council.

"Congratulations to Dungannon Swifts - the team dug deep to achieve their historic win, showing just how much it meant for everyone to bring the cup home to Dungannon.

"The hard work and commitment of manager, Rodney McAree, staff, players and fans has certainly paid off. It is such an important achievement for not only the club, but for Dungannon as a whole, their success has lifted spirits and created immense pride in our town. We wish them every continued success in their forthcoming European Conference League endeavours.”

Dungannon Swifts celebrate after their Irish Cup victory. Picture: Jonathan Porter / PressEye

The Howard Primary School community was overjoyed to be part of the cup victory.

“We were delighted that three pupils were mascots for the occassion and they all had a brilliant time,” a spokesperson for the school said.

"We look forward to continuing the celebrations with our neighbours when they bring the cup to school. Until then, get out and welcome the team on the open top bus as it heads around town this evening.”