'It's an immense source of pride that so many people have chosen to start and continue to build their careers with us': major Northern Ireland hospitality group bucks the trend for high staff turnover
Bucking industry trends for high staff turnover, Beannchor has inspired an enviable culture of staff retention and career progression, with almost one tenth of its employees now having racked up more than 10 years of service.
Founded more than 45 years ago, Beannchor’s diverse portfolio includes The Merchant Hotel and Bullitt, Belfast venues, The National, The Dirty Onion, The Second Fiddle, and Ulster Sports Club, 10 Little Wing Pizzerias, as well as Jenny Watts in Bangor, and The Hillside in Hillsborough.
The group, which employs more than 900 people across its estate of popular hotels, restaurants and bars, hosted a special event in The Merchant Hotel to celebrate its long-serving staff.
The first Beannchor Gold Club celebration took place in 2023, celebrating milestone anniversaries of the company. The celebration has taken place annually each May since. In 2025, 85 members of staff marked double digit years of service, with colleagues celebrating 10, 15, 20 years – and this year, for the first time – 25 years of service.
Managing director Bill Wolsey honoured the important contribution made by Beannchor’s people.
“Northern Ireland’s world-famous hospitality is created by the passion, enthusiasm and relentless pursuit of perfection we witness day in, day out from our staff. It is an immense source of pride for us that so many people have chosen to start and continue to build their careers with Beannchor,” he said.
In April, Beannchor confirmed plans to begin a new multimillion pound aparthotel development on Ann Street in Belfast. The sympathetic restoration project centres on the entries linking Ann Street with High Street, which hold significant historical significance.
The plans include a 40-bedroom aparthotel, a larger Little Wing Pizzeria and an expanded bar to replace the current licensed premises within the building.
Subject to planning, work will begin in the next 12 months. It’s anticipated the project will create around 50 new jobs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.