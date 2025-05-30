Rattlebag, the popular cocktail bar in Belfast’s Bullitt Hotel has been named the Best Bar in Northern Ireland at the prestigious CLASS Bar Awards in London.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The longest-running and best-attended UK bar industry celebration, the CLASS Bar Awards took place at the Battersea Arts Centre.

Judged by the CLASS Collective – a group of 170 bar aficionados from across the UK – the CLASS Bar Awards recognises the talent, achievements and diversity of the UK bar scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Best Bar in Northern Ireland is a new addition to the awards line-up, with three of the four finalists coming from the Beannchor group stable: Rattlebag, The Merchant’s Cocktail Bar and Bert’s Jazz Bar. Belfast pub, The Garrick also featured in the shortlist.

Rattlebag cocktail bar in Belfast’s Bullitt Hotel has been named the Best Bar in Northern Ireland at the prestigious CLASS Bar Awards. Pictured: Chris Wareing, Hannah Marro and Matthew Knight from Rattlebag. Picture: released on behalf of Rattlebag.

This is the latest in a series of accolades for Rattlebag. In 2024, Rattlebag became the first cocktail bar in Ireland to feature in the in the Pinnacle Guide, described as the ‘Michelin guide for bars’. It remains one of only two on the island listed, with The Merchant’s Cocktail Bar for esteemed company.

Rattlebag manager, Chris Wareing said: "We are proud to win this award, which recognises the exceptional quality of Northern Ireland’s bar scene on a national stage. This is a credit to the passion and innovation of our incredible team, who continue to strive to create exceptional drinks, events and experiences.”

Rattlebag is an innovative, late-night cocktail bar that offers a rotating menu that changes with the seasons. The popular venue showcases premium products and modern drink techniques that can be enjoyed in an intimate environment with a personable service and a carefully curated electronica inspired playlist.