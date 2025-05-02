‘It’s been a great privilege to serve in this way’ says outgoing PW President
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mrs Hillen was speaking as she prepares to leave office on Saturday May 10, when the Annual Conference of Presbyterian Women takes place in Belfast.
Local Presbyterian Women’s groups in congregations from across Ireland will come together to worship, encourage one another, and hear from a leading Christian, speaker.
The meeting will also hear of a visit that Mrs Hillen, and her successor as president, made to Ukraine earlier this year.
Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mrs Hillen said that the year had flown by.
“It has been a great privilege to serve in this way, meeting with the women in their group settings, and having the opportunity to share God’s word at annual PW Sunday services, while encouraging people of all ages to continue in their walk of faith and service,” she said.
"It never ceases to amaze me of the strength and depth of women’s ministry throughout our congregations, and one of the wonderful things about PW is the humble, heartfelt service of hospitality that is so evident.”
On her visit to Ukraine, accompanied by Linda Beattie, her successor as president, and Rev Uel Marrs, Secretary to PCI’s Council for Global Mission, they saw the ongoing work in the western part of the country of PCI’s partner church in the region, the Reformed Church in Hungary.
“Over the last number of years, I have met and worked alongside people from Ukraine and have witnessed how being separated from family has had a huge impact,” Mrs Hillen continued.
"While this devastating war continues, it was a real honour to have the opportunity to explore the work that is being done by our partner church, which has congregations throughout that part of Ukraine, and how we as Presbyterian Women can help those left behind in some way."
The outgoing president concluded by saying: “I am so grateful for all the opportunities given to me this year, and it was only with God’s leading and guiding that I was able to fulfil the plans and purposes He set out before me.
"But I have not been alone, as God always gives us helpmates to encourage us and lift us up in prayer – and there have been many! As I come to the end of this amazing year, to Linda, I pray every blessing upon her as she takes up her role as president.”
Looking forward to the annual event, Pauline Kennedy, PCI’s Women’s Ministry and Presbyterian Women Development Officer said that while there had been much work to do in the run up to the conference, “It’s worth it, as it’s a great opportunity for our local groups, from across Ireland, to come together to worship, and to focus on God’s word.”
Mrs Kennedy continued: “This year our theme, ‘God…ever present’ is taken from Psalm 46:1 which is so encouraging as it says, ‘God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.’
"Unpacking this for us, in her morning and afternoon talks, will by our guest speaker, Siân Wyn Rees, who is the Head of The Bible Society, Wales.”