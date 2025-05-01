Lisburn vocal coach Ashley Fulton celebrates 25 years of musical brilliance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland’s most renowned and successful vocal coach, Ashley Fulton MBE, is celebrating a significant career milestone – 25 years of shaping the region’s finest vocal talent.

Throughout his distinguished career, Lisburn man Ashley has coached thousands of young performers toward their singing dreams, with 100 of his students earning themselves a place at the UK’s most prestigious drama schools, including ArtsEd, Guildford School of Acting, Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts and the Royal Academy of Music.

To mark these significant milestones Ashley will host a spectacular concert, ‘Why We Sing’, at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, on May 9 and 10, featuring his critically acclaimed choir Adoro – a dynamic ensemble made up of 35 of his past and present students.

Ashley says the past 25 years have been filled with many highlights, amazing opportunities, great successes and it’s a career he is intensely proud of.

Lisburn man Ashley Fulton celebrates his 25th anniversary as a vocal coach with his first student Conleth Kane and Nathan Thompson, his 100th student. Pic credit: Ashley Fulton

“During my career I’ve had the joy and the privilege of working with many wonderful young performers,” he said.

"There have been many notable moments, including the chance to see my students go on to grace stages across the world.

"I’m proud to be a part of the musical journey of every student I have ever taught, and it has been an honour to see each of them flourish and grow both vocally and in confidence.

"To be able to celebrate this milestone with so many of my students, both past and present will be very special.”

Ashley had the opportunity recently to meet up with both his first and his 100th student to go to drama school.

Conleth Kane, his first drama school student, has gone on to a career as a singer/songwriter in London and Nathan Thompson, his 100th student, is looking forward to starting Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts this September.

Both of them have credited Ashley with building not only their vocal skills but also their confidence and the belief that they could achieve whatever they set their mind to.

Conleth, who graduated from ArtsEd said: “It’s been a long time since I studied with Ashley, but even now, his words of support and encouragement echo when I feel any self-doubt.

"Ashley always made me see I was worthy and deserved my place in this very competitive industry, he gave me confidence and has been instrumental in getting me to where I am now.

"I have a new album planned for release at the end of the year and I am also contemplating taking a step back up on the musical theatre stage, so you never know what lies ahead.”

Nathan’s journey is also nothing short of inspiring.

Once a sport-loving teenager, he initially pursued a degree in Film and TV at Newcastle Upon Tyne University where a spontaneous decision to audition for a production with Darlington Operatic Company sparked a newfound love for the stage.

After graduating, Nathan pivoted in his career plans and under Ashley’s expert guidance, honed his performance skills and embraced a new path into professional theatre.

Nathan explained: “I realised I had found my passion for theatre whilst studying Film and TV in Newcastle so I decided to make the brave decision to change my career plans and seek out a coach who could help me get into drama school.

"I was lucky to find Ashley and have loved working with him, he gave me all the guidance, skill set and confidence I needed to turn things around very quickly and within one year under his tutelage I have secured my place at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts– It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride, but I am so glad I did it. Now I have a future to look forward to that fills me with excitement!”

Ashley’s impact on the world of vocal coaching and musical theatre is unparalleled. Many of students have gone on to star in iconic productions such as Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Matilda, and Wicked.

He has tutored over 500 students to success in London College of Music diplomas in musical theatre and classical singing, as well as approximately 3,000 students to distinction success in graded examinations.

In his role as a Musical Director, he has worked on many projects, both professional and amateur.

He also strives to share the joy of music through other avenues by collaborations with figures such as Lady Mary Peters and has performed for Royalty on many occasions.

Additionally, Ashley is a music examiner for London College of Music examinations, a specialist performance tutor at Queen’s University Belfast, a trustee of the Ulster College of Music, a vocal health practitioner and a member of the ISN.

Ashley has been awarded an MBE for services to music in Northern Ireland and a fellowship of London College of Music for professional achievement and contribution to the arts, musical theatre and classical singing.

“I truly believe in the power of music and the arts and I feel incredibly lucky to have secured myself a career that has brought me so much joy,” he added.

"Being recognised with an MBE last year is something I am immensely proud of, but my students successes remain my greatest achievement and they always will.”

For those lucky enough to secure a ticket, the upcoming concerts at Parliament Buildings, Stormont promise to be nights of exceptional music, nostalgia, and celebration, shining a light on Ashley’s outstanding contribution to the performing arts and his dedication to nurturing talent in Northern Ireland.

To become a student of Ashley’s and unlock your full potential contact [email protected].