It’s ‘Green for Go’ at Power-to-X Project

That was the message delivered to Economy Minister Gordon Lyons when he visited the Ballylumford Power-to-X Project on Islandmagee to view how they are working to produce green hydrogen from renewable energy sources. It ultimately aims to create a full-cycle hydrogen economy, from production and storage, through to distribution and usage at the site and beyond.

The project sees local firms B9 Energy, Mutual Energy, and Aberdeen based Net Zero Technology Centre collaborating to bolster NI’s green credentials and foster growth in the renewables sector. It will deploy an innovative membrane free electrolyser to provide longer duration electrical balance for wind energy that would otherwise go unused.

The hydrogen will be distributed in a dedicated transmission pipeline and stored underground in a local salt cavern system for later use as carbon free fuel in both the transport and power generation sectors.

Pictured (L-R) at the Ballylumford power station is: Gerard McIlroy, Finance Director at Mutual Energy, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons and David Surplus, CEO, B9 Energy. Mutual Energy and B9 Energy are part of the Ballylumford Power-to-X project collaboration which aims to create a full-cycle hydrogen economy, from production and storage through to distribution and usage, at the site and beyond.

Minister Lyons said: “Internationally significant projects, such as the Ballylumford Power-to-X project, demonstrate how Northern Ireland is uniquely positioned to become a leader in hydrogen deployment and technology innovation. It has significant wind resource, a modern gas network, interconnection to both the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain, a relatively small geographic area and a world-renowned reputation for engineering and manufacturing. In addition, institutions such as Ulster University, Queen’s University and Belfast Metropolitan College, are leading the way in advanced manufacturing techniques, robotics and hydrogen training and safety.

“Hydrogen production is being positioned not just as a route to decarbonisation but also as a key driver of the green economy. Opportunities for Northern Ireland include the local manufacture of electrolysers, hydrogen fuel, and hydrogen-fuelled vehicles for which there will be a rapidly growing demand world-wide.”