A father and son have shared how they are making lifelong memories by working alongside each other in the same Co Antrim M&S store.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For John and Matthew Donnelly, their shared love of M&S has become a true family tradition.

Dad John feels that the Ballymena store has been more than just a workplace – it’s been a constant in his life for nearly 35 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He began his career in 1990 and spent over two decades in in-store and team manager roles, becoming a trusted leader within M&S stores across the region.

John and Matthew Donnelly – a father-son duo working side by side at M&S Ballymena, where their shared love of M&S has become a proud family tradition. Picture: M&S

Two years ago, John decided to step back into a Customer Assistant role, allowing him to continue doing what he loves with more time for the things that matter most.

One of those things is working alongside his 19-year-old son, Matthew, who joined the same store as aCustomer Assistant and has been part of the team for the past three years.

Inspired by his dad’s long-standing career, Matthew’s decision to join M&S was a no-brainer. Growing up, M&S was always a big part of family life – from weekly shops and family meals to M&S uniforms always on the washing line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, John and Matthew often share early morning shifts, walking to work together and catching up before the day begins.

Father and son John and Matthew Donnelly share a laugh on Father's Day. Picture: M&S

For John, it’s a chance to spend quality time with his son in a place that’s shaped so much of his own life. For Matthew, it’s a crash course in retail – with his dad never far away to lend a hand… or to keep an eye out.

While they may not always agree on everything – especially when it comes to early starts and who’s in charge – John and Matthew have found their stride as colleagues. Sharing shifts has brought them even closer, blending family life with a new kind of teamwork on the shop floor.

John said: “I love working with Matthew, even if he thinks I’m still in manager mode! I’ve spent my whole career with M&S, and now seeing my son wearing the same uniform, in the same store, is really special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s safe to say M&S is really part of the family. When Matthew’s home from university, we get to share more shifts – and I really enjoy those mornings when we walk to work together and catch up before the day begins.”

Matthew added: “One thing about working with my dad – you’ll never be late! He’s always up at the crack of dawn making sure I’m on time.

"Growing up, all I knew was M&S – from what we ate to where we shopped. So, joining the team just felt right. It’s great to share this experience with my dad, even if he does act like the store manager sometimes!”

Ryan Lemon, regional manager for M&S in Northern Ireland, said: “At M&S, we’re proud to see families grow with us. John and Matthew’s story is a wonderful example ofhow a career at M&S can span generations, create lifelong memories, and even inspire the next chapter. We’re thrilled to celebrate them this Father’s Day.”