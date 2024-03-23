Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mens apparel brand’s new 3,400 sq ft store will be officially opened by Pat Hegarty, owner of Jack & Jones, at 12pm.

Located on the Next mall within the shopping centre, the new store will feature a wide range including accessories, footwear, fragrance, outwear, jeans, and t-shirts, as well as some seasonal collection pieces.

Ulster Rugby player, Jacob Stockdale, will be hosting a meet and greet at the new store from 2pm - 4pm on opening day.

The new Jack & Jones store is to open in Fairhill Shopping Centre in Ballymena on Thursday, March 28. Picture: Fairhill Shopping Centre

In addition, those who attend the opening will be offered promotions in-store, including free goodie bags for the first 50 customers and a 25% discount on all stock from March 28 to April 1.

Pat Hegarty, owner of Jack & Jones at Fairhill Shopping Centre, said: “We are incredibly proud to open our new store at Fairhill Shopping Centre, marking a significant investment in providing an enhanced shopping experience for our loyal customers.

"This new store allows us to offer an even wider selection of our signature styles and collections, ensuring that every visitor finds something they love. We're excited to welcome everyone and look forward to being a vibrant part of the Fairhill community.”

Mary Fitzpatrick, country manager of Bestseller Ireland, said: “I am thrilled to witness the opening of our new Jack & Jones store at Fairhill Shopping Centre. This new store reflects our commitment to providing exceptional menswear options and delivering a seamless shopping experience for our customers.

"We are excited to showcase our latest collections and look forward to continuing to serve the diverse fashion needs of our community.”

The new store opening marks a new chapter for Fairhill Shopping Centre, with footfall growing year-on-year since 2021, and as the centre undergoes a significant £7m redevelopment project.

Ryan Walker, director of Magmel (Ballymena) Limited, said: “The new Jack & Jones store makes a massive contribution towards securing Fairhill as the premier retail destination in mid Antrim and the surrounding areas. The offering from Jack & Jones adds an additional element of fashion for men and we have every confidence the people of Ballymena will welcome this new retail offering.