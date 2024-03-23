Princess of Wales cancer announcement brings outpouring of support from Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kate shared her diagnosis in a pre-recorded video message in which she describes hearing she has cancer as a “huge shock”.

The news has brought a united voice of support from across the political spectrum in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly have sent their best wishes to the princess following the announcement.

Michelle O’Neill said: “I was very sorry to hear of the Princess of Wales’ illness and I want to wish her well with her ongoing medical treatment and a full and speedy recovery.”

Emma Little-Pengelly added: “I would like to send my warmest wishes to the Princess of Wales as she undergoes treatment following her recent surgery and diagnosis. Like so many others in Northern Ireland, I will be keeping her and her young family in my thoughts in the weeks and months ahead.”

Ulster Unionist Party Leader Doug Beattie MC MLA said: “Cancer is an invasive and insidious disease that many within our wider society face on a daily basis. They do so in private, surrounded by family and friends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The news that the Princess of Wales is also battling cancer is of concern to the whole country but mostly to her family and particularly her young children. Sadly, she has to face this challenge in the glare of media speculation.

The Princess of Wales was popular with the crowd at Trademarket in Belfast city centre during a visit in October 2022. Picture: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

"On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party, I would like to wish Her Royal Highness a speedy recovery and hope she, and her family, will be given space to deal with this terrible disease in private.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long also offered her support.

“Wishing the Princess of Wales speedy recovery to full health and hope that she can now be left in peace to focus on her health and her family,” she said.

Colum Eastwood, SDLP leader added: “Deeply sorry to hear that Princess Kate is receiving treatment following a cancer diagnosis. Families across these islands know the stress and strain it place on people and their loved ones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We hope she makes a quick and full recovery and our thoughts are with her family.”

TUV leader Jim Allister added: “On my own behalf and on behalf of TUV and those we represent I wish to join in the nation’s good wishes to HRH Princess of Wales on the distressing news that she is battling cancer.

"Cancer is no respecter of persons, but when it strikes a young mother it is particularly poignant. We trust and pray the Princess will make a full recovery and at this difficult time draw comfort from a nation at one in wishing her and her family well.”

The Royal Black Institution has also sent its best wishes to the Princess of Wales and the Royal family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are saddened and concerned to hear the news that the princess has been diagnosed with cancer,” a spokesperson said.