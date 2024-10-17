James Sayers: watch as Ulster History Circle unveils plaque to pioneering north Antrim-born scientist
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The plaque in honour of James Sayers was unveiled at the former National School next to Ballyweaney Presbyterian Church, near Cloughmills, on Thursday, October 17.
Sayers was born in Corkey, Loughgiel on September 2, 1912. His family ran the local post office, which was then based at their home, but James was more interested in science. In his younger days, he built a waterwheel on a river to power a dynamo and supply the farm with electricity.
He went to Ballymena Academy, then studied physics at Queen’s University Belfast, before doing research at St John’s College Cambridge.
With the Second World War imminent in 1938, he was one of around 80 scientists recruited by the Admiralty to work on radar in the University of Birmingham.
He was single-handedly responsible for the most important technological breakthrough in the early years of the war, enabling radar to pick out even the gun barrels or periscopes on its targets and securing victory for the Allies in the crucial Battle of the Atlantic.
Later, this magnetron technology was used to develop the domestic microwave oven.
In 1943, Sayers joined a team of British scientists working on the Manhattan Project to develop the atomic bomb.
James Sayers was Professor of electron physics in Birmingham until 1972. In 1955, he was a founding member of a group set up by the Royal Society to carry out research on the upper atmosphere. This was the beginning of the UK’s space programme and the first ‘Skylark’ rocket to carry scientific experiments was launched from Woomera in Australia in 1957, carrying equipment devised and built by Sayers and his team. Later, Sayers helped negotiate with NASA on the first international space project.
Having lived at Alvechurch in Worcestershire, James Sayers passed away in March, 1993.
Rev Robert Hanna, who previously ministered in the area and grew up near the Sayers family, attended the unveiling of the plaque.
Rev Hanna relayed how as a youth, he and others had brought batteries to the Sayers’ farm to have them charged using the electricity generated via the waterwheel James constructed.
He also recalled how several years ago, he had approached the then Ballymoney Borough Council in an effort to have James Sayers, and his work, commemorated.
The retired minister said he was “delighted” that Sayers’ contributions had now been recognised with a blue plaque.
The plaque itself is the 278th to be unveiled by the Ulster History Circle, and the first to be supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
Speaking at the event, Dr David Hume from the Ulster History Circle said that while the organisation has always highlighted the work of people from diverse backgrounds, “sometimes out of areas where you don’t expect it, people like James Sayers can come forward”. He added: “Somebody who comes from a [rural background] and had that a spark of genius to develop the things he did; it’s just quite phenomenal and deserves to be recognised. Sometimes we can take country communities for granted, but you cant take James Sayers for granted; people in Corkey and in this area should be very proud.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.