Jamie Devlin: PSNI issue appeal to trace 18-year-old with links to Toome, Randalstown and Castledawson
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are urging the public to get in touch if they have any information about an 18-year-old who has been reported missing.
Jamie Devlin from the Creggan area outside Randalstown was last seen leaving his grandfather’s home in the area on a black push bike wearing a dark hoodie and grey trousers.
Jamie has links to the Toome, Randalstown and Castledawson areas.
Anyone with any information or who may have spotted Jamie is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1539 27/8/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.