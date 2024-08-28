Jamie Devlin: PSNI issue appeal to trace 18-year-old with links to Toome, Randalstown and Castledawson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are urging the public to get in touch if they have any information about an 18-year-old who has been reported missing.

Jamie Devlin from the Creggan area outside Randalstown was last seen leaving his grandfather’s home in the area on a black push bike wearing a dark hoodie and grey trousers.

Jamie has links to the Toome, Randalstown and Castledawson areas.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with any information or who may have spotted Jamie is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1539 27/8/24.