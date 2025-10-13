Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey have issued an update following an earlier appeal to the public to help locate a missing person.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Devlin had been reported missing after being last seen in the Carncome Road in the Connor area on Sunday night.

Police said they had been ‘increasingly concerned’ for Jamie and urged people in the Kells, Connor and Randalstown areas to check their properties and outbuildings.

They have since reported that Jamie has been found.

"The missing person we had posted about last seen at Carncome Road in Ballymena has been safely located,” police said on social media.

"Thanks for your assistance with this matter.”