Jamie Devlin: PSNI launch appeal to trace teen last seen in Randalstown

Police officers in the Antrim and Newtownabbey district have launched an appeal on social media in a bid to locate missing person, Jamie Devlin.
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Mar 2024, 14:59 GMT
Appealing for information on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page this afternoon (Friday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are concerned for the welfare of Jamie Devlin who was last seen in the vicinity of Derryhollagh Road, Randalstown on Friday, March 15 between the hours of 10.30pm (March 14) and 5am.

"Jamie is 18 years old and is described as white, slim build, approximately 5ft 7” in height, has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Jamie Devlin. (Pic supplied by PSNI).
"Jamie was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a navy hoodie. Jamie also had with him a back pack and a luminous green push bike.

“If anyone has any information that could help police locate him, please contact us on either 101, or 999, quoting the serial 501 of 15/03/24.”

