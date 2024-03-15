Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Appealing for information on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page this afternoon (Friday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are concerned for the welfare of Jamie Devlin who was last seen in the vicinity of Derryhollagh Road, Randalstown on Friday, March 15 between the hours of 10.30pm (March 14) and 5am.

"Jamie is 18 years old and is described as white, slim build, approximately 5ft 7” in height, has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Jamie Devlin. (Pic supplied by PSNI).

"Jamie was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a navy hoodie. Jamie also had with him a back pack and a luminous green push bike.