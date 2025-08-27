Police have issued a renewed appeal for information to help locate high risk missing person Jason Hughes.

The 27-year-old, who has links to the Belfast and Craigavon areas, was first reported missing to police in August 2024.

He had not been seen since Friday, April 26, 2024.

Detective Sergeant Faulkner said: "Jason’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time, have not heard from him since early April 2024.”

Jason Hughes. Picture: released by PSNI

On Tuesday, police officers were visible in the Carlisle Circus, Royal Avenue and Custom House Square areas of Belfast with a photograph of Jason.

"We are appealing to the public to please look at the image of Jason and let us know if you recognise him or have seen him,” Det Serg Faulkner said.

"Jason is described as being approximately 5ft 4 inches tall, of slim build, with short fair/ blonde hair and blue eyes.

"I am also appealing directly to Jason to make contact with Police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well.

"Anyone with any information on Jason's whereabouts, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to please make contact with detectives on 101 and quote reference 830 of 03/08/24.”

You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.uk.org.