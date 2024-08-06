A still image of Jason in Belfast in the early hours of Thursday, April 25. Image provided by PSNI

Police in Belfast have issued a new image in an appeal for the public’s help in locating Jason Hughes amid increasing concern for his welfare.

Jason, aged 27, is described as being approximately 5ft 4 inches tall, of slim build, with short fair/ blond hair and blue eyes.

In a statement on Thursday (August 8), the PSNI said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Jason Hughes.

"Jason was last seen in the Belfast area on Friday, 26th April. His family have not had any contact with him since earlier that month, and are extremely worried.”

Jason Hughes. Photo provided by PSNI

In an earlier appeal, police said Jason has connections to Belfast, Lurgan and Coleraine. In Thursday’s update, they added: “Jason has known connections in all areas of Northern Ireland.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 quoting reference number 830 03/08/24.