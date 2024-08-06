Jason Hughes: police issue new image with family 'extremely worried' over whereabouts of man (27)
Jason, aged 27, is described as being approximately 5ft 4 inches tall, of slim build, with short fair/ blond hair and blue eyes.
In a statement on Thursday (August 8), the PSNI said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Jason Hughes.
"Jason was last seen in the Belfast area on Friday, 26th April. His family have not had any contact with him since earlier that month, and are extremely worried.”
In an earlier appeal, police said Jason has connections to Belfast, Lurgan and Coleraine. In Thursday’s update, they added: “Jason has known connections in all areas of Northern Ireland.”
Anyone with information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 quoting reference number 830 03/08/24.
