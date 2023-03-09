Jenny Dunlop, who was 59. was seriously injured in a crash near the Sandyknowes junction.
PSNI Sergeant Smart said: “Officers, along with colleagues from other emergency services received and responded to a report of a four-vehicle road traffic collision shortly after 9.20pm on Sunday on the M2 southbound, close to the Sandyknowes junction in Newtownabbey.
“Jenny was taken to hospital, but has sadly passed away from her injuries.
"I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision on Sunday evening or to anyone who may have dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries to get in touch.
"I am also appealing to the driver of a dark coloured saloon taxi who we believe was in the area at the time of the collision travelling towards Belfast to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 1663 05/03/23.”