Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have announced significant expansion at Belfast International Airport for the summer of 2024, with the launch of two brand new routes to Bodrum and Malta.

The companies are also investing in their Northern Ireland operation by adding a fourth aircraft based at Belfast International Airport to support the expansion.

As a result of the addition of Bodrum and Malta, which are both exclusive destinations to Jet2.com and Jet2holidays from Belfast International Airport, the leading leisure airline and tour operator have more than 580,000 seats on sale for summer 2024 from Northern Ireland. This represents a capacity increase of nearly 30% when compared to summer 2023 and means the companies will operate their biggest ever Summer Sun programme from Belfast International Airport next summer.

Weekly Monday services will operate to Bodrum from May 6 to October 28, 2024, meaning holidaymakers can access the southern Aegean coast of Turkey from Belfast International Airport with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, the largest airline and tour operator to Turkey from Northern Ireland.

Completing the expansion, weekly Thursday flights to Malta will operate from March 28 to October 31, 2024.

The new additions to the Summer 24 programme mean customers and independent travel agents can choose from 21 sunshine destinations from Belfast International Airport next summer. On top of these new routes to Bodrum and Malta, customers and independent travel agents can also book or travel on a summer break to other popular sunshine destinations in the Canaries, Balearics, Spain, Greece, Turkey, Italy, Cyprus, Croatia, and Portugal for summer 2024.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Following the magnificent response from customers across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to our Summer 24 Sun programme going on sale, we are very pleased to be adding even more sunshine thanks to launch of brand-new Bodrum and Malta. We know these are destinations that our customers will love, and it adds even more choice from Belfast International with our award-winning business.

"We have always said how committed we are to Belfast International Airport, and investing in an additional aircraft demonstrates just how committed we are. As well as being able to book early, we know that

customers will be thrilled at the huge choice we are offering when it comes to securing some summer 2024 sunshine, knowing that their price is locked in.”

