Belfast International Airport has announced a major recruitment drive, with more than 300 new jobs currently available across the airport site.

A range of full time, part time and seasonal roles are up for grabs, with positions on offer including ground handling, security, retail, cleaning and catering.

Belfast International Airport, member of the VINCI Airports network, is holding its largest recruitment fair to date – on Saturday, January 28 at Belfast’s Radisson Blu Hotel from 11am to 3pm – where more details on the jobs will be available.

Teams from the airport and associated partner companies including Swissport, Wilson James, MountCharles Group and Boots will be on hand to guide attendees through the application process as well discuss competitive salaries and related company benefits.

The newly-created roles reflect confidence post pandemic with the airport on course to exceed 2019 passenger levels.

The welcomed addition of Eastern Airways and a new Ryanair base alongside an eighth easyJet aircraft on site will offer passengers more travel options to 70 destinations across the UK and Europe.

Jaclyn Coulter, Human Resources Manager at Belfast International Airport said: “As the travel industry continues its recovery and we welcome a number of new airlines and newroutes, it’s important that we can resource accordingly to support this large growth.

"There are a wide variety of roles available with attractive salaries and benefits. The airport offers an exciting work environment and there are plenty of options to carve out a long-term career path within the travel and aviation sector.

Over 300 jobs are on offer at Belfast International Airport as the airport hosts its biggest ever jobs fair this weekend in Belfast. Pictured left to right are: Paula Turner (Wilson James), Ryan Allsopp (Swissport) and Jaclyn Coulter (HR Manager at Belfast International Airport).

“I would encourage anyone who has an interest in the sector to come along on January 28 and find out more about what we can offer.”

Attendees can simply turn up on the day. The recruitment fair will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel, The Gasworks, 3 Cromac Place, Belfast BT7 2JB.

