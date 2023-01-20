Northern Ireland-based Mivan, one of the UK’s leading luxury interior fitout specialists, is creating 100 new jobs following an influx of new orders.

Mivan is holding its first recruitment open cay on Saturday, January 28 from 10am to 3pm at its headquarters in Antrim to give people the opportunity to find out about the business, to meet its team and register their interest in new manufacturing and joinery roles.

The open day will include a short tour of the factory and prospective candidates will have the opportunity for an interview on the day if a possible career with Mivan is of interest.

Mivan Chief Executive, John Cunningham said: “The first phase of our recruitment process was completed towards the end of last year and we are now recruiting for a further 50 new positions.

Mivan is creating 100 new jobs. Picture: Brendan Gallagher

"We have our strongest ever order pipeline in place for this year and into 2024 following an increase in demand for our high specification joinery and fitout services, particularly in the luxury hotel and high-end residential sectors.”

"This is our first recruitment open day and it will give people the chance to find out about us, the fantastic work we do in Antrim, and to see if working at Mivan is something they would like to pursue. We are offering an attractive package of benefits and there are great opportunities for training and career progression.”

Mivan is looking to expand its production team with joiners, wood machining CNC operators, workshop and despatch operatives, and spray-painters for its state-of-the-art painting department. There are also new positions for a forklift driver and quality manager.

Stephen Field, factory manager at Mivan, said, “We are passionate about building a diverse and inclusive workforce and are seeking people of all ages, backgrounds, and from all areas of the community. We will be providing long-term career opportunities for local people who share our commitment to quality and excellence and who are keen to learn, develop and contribute to some really incredible, world-class construction and marine projects.”

John Cunningham, Mivan MD. Picture: Brendan Gallagher

Mivan employs 172 staff in its construction and marine divisions. Its specialist joinery and interior fitout projects include some of the most opulent and high specification residential and hospitality developments in the UK. Among its high-profile projects are One Hyde Park, London – a collection of luxury homes in Knightsbridge; Twenty Grosvenor Square, London – luxurious Four Seasons residences in Mayfair; The World – the fit out of 31 apartments and public areas on the largest private residential ship on the planet and The Bulgari Hotel and Residences.

Anyone who would like to register interest in attending Mivan’s recruitment open day is asked to contact [email protected] or read more about the new vacancies at www.mivan.com/careers

