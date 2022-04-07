Jim’s marathon efforts for Guide Dogs NI

Jim modelling his running top from Guide Dogs Northern Ireland

Inspired by guide dog owner Iain Matthews, this year Jim will be running the Belfast Marathon on May 1 to raise funds for Guide Dogs Northern Ireland.

Having seen Iain with his dog “Mac” on many occasions, a personal encounter with Iain led to Jim setting himself this new challenge.

Jim said: “I’ve watched Iain at the traffic lights in Garvagh Main Street and was amazed by how Mac was able to support Iain by keeping him safe and leading him to his destination.

Iain Matthews and Jim with "Mac"

“I had the pleasure of meeting Mac personally a few nights ago and realised the importance of having a guide dog which has had a positive effect on Iain’s life and has also aided socialisation.”

It costs £10,000 to train a guide dog and much more to support it and its owner throughout its career but the value of the support, independence, and confidence that they provide is immeasurable.

So far Jim has raised over £3,000 for this worthy cause and with over three weeks until the big event there’s more fundraising to be done.