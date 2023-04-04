A Larne social enterprise is calling for “an extensive review” of how financial support is provided to the sector after an eleventh hour funding announcement by the UK Government.

Access Employment Limited (AEL) was told on Friday (March 31) it is to receive backing from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The news came as the Pound Street-based organisation’s support from the European Social Fund was ending, as well as recently discovering it would not be receiving funding from the Department of Health’s CORE grant scheme.

The UKSPF funding allocation comes after months of uncertainty and means that people, who were under threat of redundancy, won’t lose their posts as feared.

Following the announcement, Lorraine Black, AEL’s head of services, said: “Now that the events of Friday have almost sunk in, I want to thank everyone who congratulated us and left such lovely comments. There have been many stories in the press over the last few months, about the devastating effect, the loss of ESF funding would have, with more intense coverage in the days, counting down to the decision. We thank everyone who spoke out in support of AEL and indeed of our sector, but this result has been achieved due to the hard work and dedication of our team, and of those from within our partner organisations.

“I would doubt anyone scoring these applications knows much about us or the work we do, so as the bid writers we had a real challenge to put into words what impact we can have, why it's vital we can continue to provide the services we do and why we deserve to receive this funding.

“However, writing it down is only part of the process, we now must deliver on our words. I'm sure I speak for our partners Triangle, Compass Advocacy Network, Appleby Trust and Stepping Stones NI, also, when I say that because of the expertise, the passion, the commitment and the sense of pride, within all of our staff and volunteers, we are sure our words will become reality.

“I know some groups did not have had a positive decision on Friday and I am truly sorry that anyone had to lose out.”

Raising concerns about the process, Lorraine added: “The truth is we should never have been placed in this position, the community and voluntary sector is the beating heart of communities all over NI, and we need the decision makers to do more to secure our position and stop these continuous funding cycle competitions. For now, we are five of the lucky ones. Team Prosper lives to fight another day.

“It means we will be able to offer a new programme, under Prosper, supporting those who are economically inactive, to gain valuable work experience, education and ultimately paid employment. Though it won’t be a fit for everyone, UKSPF funding is not a replacement for ESF as the priorities of this fund are different. There is no doubt that the services we offer, outside of this programme, to those most in need and furthest removed from the labour market, are still essential services and will be needed, for those who will not be eligible through the UKSPF programmes.”

Although the east Antrim body, which has been providing training, work experience and sustained employment for young people and adults with additional needs, learning disabilities and physical support needs since 1998, was successful in gaining money from the UKSPF, it will still face a funding shortfall and will have to complete funding applications in two years’ time.

Lorraine added: “While it is a positive result, AEL face a shortfall of £70,000 over the next two years, and with our costs continuing to rise, it is likely that figure will be higher. For now, our staff team are safe, and we look forward to supporting trainees and their families again under the PROSPER programme, but in two years’ time we will find ourselves back in this position again, and that can’t be ignored.

"There needs to be an extensive review on how services like ours, and that of our partners are financed in the longer term, because we have been subsidising the statutory sector for many years, and now with the sources of that funding dwindling, we cannot continue to do this.”

The announcement has also been welcomed by elected representatives.

East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons said: “It’s welcome news that the UK Government has finally announced the successful projects dealing with economic inactivity through the new UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

“It is a shame that it took the Government so long to confirm this replacement for ESF funding as it left many groups unable to plan ahead but it is welcome that we now have this clarity.”

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said: “I welcome the news that vital organisations in my community, like AEL in Larne, have received new funding. However, it is disgraceful that the UK Government has announced replacement funding at such a late juncture.

"The stark reality is that many employees for these vital organisations, with expert knowledge and experience, have already left their posts or are currently seeking other employment. The undue stress this has caused is reprehensible.”

